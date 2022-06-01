Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $7,645,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,277.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,759. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,474.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,678.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

