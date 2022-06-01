Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,305.49.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,291.72. 54,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,465.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,671.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

