Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATEC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $781.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 201,630 shares valued at $1,640,174. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

