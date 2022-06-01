Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,932. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

