Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 339.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of ALT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,714. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 897,523 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 8.6% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.