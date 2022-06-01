Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.