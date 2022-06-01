Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 4,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 404,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,350,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
