Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,666 shares of company stock valued at $41,512,737. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BG traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,116. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

