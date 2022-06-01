Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,951. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.