Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.00. 23,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

