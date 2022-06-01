Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 11,258 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms recently commented on GMAB. Cowen began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.38.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

