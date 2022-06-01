Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 17,934 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.18. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,433. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.78 and a one year high of $132.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.