Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 704.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,257 shares of company stock worth $34,228,013. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $350.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

