Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 65,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 33,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,921,840. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

