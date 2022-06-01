Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 7,804 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

