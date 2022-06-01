Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

KRE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 121,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,569,886. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

