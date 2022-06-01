Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,410,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Amdocs by 114.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

