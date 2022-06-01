Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,794 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,683. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $99.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.