American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.05

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 99645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.