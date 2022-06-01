American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.05

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 99645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.
In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
