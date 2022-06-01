American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.94.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,027. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 76.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 466,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.