American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

ARL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 13,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,577. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.