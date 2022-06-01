Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $14.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.42 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.