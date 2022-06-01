AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

