AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $147.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.02. 9,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

