Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Down 3.8%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.54. 44,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 60,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 target price on Amex Exploration and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$250.37 million and a P/E ratio of -230.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89.

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

