Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,824,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after acquiring an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

