Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $53.26 million and $3.40 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00011028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $967.86 or 0.03065738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00449165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.