AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock Holdings Cut by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. AMREP comprises 1.6% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.07% of AMREP worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 113.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,028.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nick G. Karabots sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.78.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

