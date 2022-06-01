Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.75.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.