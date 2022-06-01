Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,305.49.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,272.42. The stock had a trading volume of 111,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,465.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,671.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.