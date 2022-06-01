Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66.

