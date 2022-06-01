Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 6.1% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 621,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,477,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $291.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
