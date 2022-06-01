Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $15.60 on Wednesday, reaching $175.84. 604,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average of $217.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.02.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $464,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

