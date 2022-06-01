Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.36. 26,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,090. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.