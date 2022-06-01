Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,741.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,003. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

