Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.65. 42,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.