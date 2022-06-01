Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 189,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,908,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

