Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $4.95 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) to announce $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Carlisle Companies reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $17.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,149. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $178.73 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $125,195,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,875,000 after acquiring an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $39,999,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

