Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.12 Million

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $459.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the lowest is $455.81 million. CDK Global posted sales of $420.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.52. 1,444,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,360. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

