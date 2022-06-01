Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Post $4.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) to announce $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Chevron posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 171.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $16.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.28 to $21.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $22.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

