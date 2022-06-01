Analysts Anticipate CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.90 million. CS Disco posted sales of $29.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $150.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $152.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $198.96 million, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $204.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

NYSE:LAW traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 8,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,692. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -30.13.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $99,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

