Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

