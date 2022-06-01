Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 214.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $600,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. 129,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,384. Insperity has a 12-month low of $83.94 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

