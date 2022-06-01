Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.76. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.50. The company had a trading volume of 646,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.78 and a 200 day moving average of $296.23. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $253.33 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

