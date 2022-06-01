Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $704.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.79 million and the highest is $708.30 million. Waters posted sales of $681.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.80. 233,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,782. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.23. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

