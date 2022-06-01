Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.33 Million

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) to post sales of $279.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.40 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $252.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

ASB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 35,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

