Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAVA shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter worth $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. 65,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,639. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

