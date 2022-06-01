Analysts Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will announce $31.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.66 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $151.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

