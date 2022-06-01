Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

