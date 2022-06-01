Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.59). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 267,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

EVLO opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

