Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.69.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

